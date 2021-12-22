Coal supplies up 50% to Tamil Nadu power plants this year

CHENNAI

22 December 2021 19:26 IST

Coal India Limited sent 15.08 million tonnes till November, as against 10.09 million tonnes in the same period last year

Coal India Limited (CIL) has supplied 15.08 million tonnes of coal till November this year to the power plants in Tamil Nadu, up 50% from 10.09 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi gave this information in a written reply to a question raised by DMK member N.R. Elango in the Rajya Sabha.

To maximize supplies to the power plants of Tangedco, a State power utility, CIL had shifted the linkage quantity of 1.825 million tonnes to its subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Odisha, from Eastern Coalfields Limited, West Bengal. This would help Tangedco get more coal from a nearby location, Mr. Joshi said.

Advertising

Advertising

The power plants run by Tangedco have a total capacity of 4,320 MW and require 28.16 million tonnes of coal a year.

At his recent meeting with Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji had pointed out that against a quantum of 23.763 million tonnes a year, the realisation was only 17.11 million tonnes. He wanted the entire quantum allocated and the number of rakes increased.

According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as on December 21, Tangdeco’s power plants had a coal stock for more than eight days. The situation has eased after shortage prevailed across the country in October and November. Under the CEA’s norms, the coal stock is at a critical level if it is sufficient for less than 7 days and at the supercritical level if it will last for less than 4 days.