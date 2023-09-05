Coach restaurants to open soon at stations in Chennai Division 

September 05, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST

Railway stations have been mostly about ‘pick up and go’, when it comes to food. Historically, railway stations have had economy canteens that sold pre-made food at a low cost and with no dine-in options for customers to enjoy a meal at leisure. But that is set to change with authorities planning more elaborate dining arrangements for passengers. Southern Railway has decided to use huge parcels of vacant land adjacent to railway stations and repurpose old and condemned rail coaches to launch its ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ project.

First restaurant opened

The first dine-in restaurant under the project has been launched at Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It has a re-modified coach for ergonomic seating and dining. The restaurant, Sri Varahi Vihar, was inaugurated by Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya on August 28. Located at the southern end of the station near the Chennai Suburban Terminus (MMC), the restaurant serves train passengers as well as the crowd at the Central Square with vegetarian dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, besides beverages and snacks round the clock. The restaurant can accommodate 40 people inside and 110 outside. It will also have a rooftop dining option with seating for 26 persons.

T. Prakash, a regular commuter at the suburban terminus, says the restaurant is a welcome break from the canteens that the Railways operated through private contractors. A. Elumalai, Public Relations Officer of the Chennai Division, says the restaurant is a non-fare revenue initiative, and the space at the Central station has been awarded to the contractor for ₹2.20 crore. The contractor will run the restaurant for two years.

The inauguration of this restaurant has paved the way for the Chennai Division to open rail coach restaurants at Perambur, Potheri, and Kattankulathur.

Mr. Elumalai says the contracts for the old coaches and spaces at the three stations have been awarded and the restaurants will start functioning by the year-end. At the Perambur station, the contract has been awarded for ₹42 lakh, the Potheri station for ₹16.20 lakh and Kattankulathur for ₹10 lakh.

Coaches being readied

At Perambur, where the station is being renovated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and at Kattankulathur, the restaurants will be opened in two months. The coaches are being readied. At Potheri, the restaurant will come up close to the GST Road, near the foot-overbridge. It will facilitate easy access for commuters.

Mr. Elumalai says the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section (through Tambaram) attracts a large number of commuters and it runs along GST Road. Hence, rail coach restaurants outside the stations in this section will receive good patronage.

Even as Southern Railway is betting on these restaurants to increase its non-fare revenue, it has retrieved a vacant land from encroachers for opening a wholesome entertainment zone called ‘Karnival’. Southern Railway has leased out the land, measuring nearly 78,000 square feet outside the Velachery station of the Mass Rapid Transit System, for ₹3.30 crore for five years.

The entertainment zone should have been open by July this year, but for the delay on the part of the contractor. The work has been expedited on the zone, which will house a food court, amenities for sports and recreation, a play area for children, a gaming zone, retail kiosks, a hall for organising private events, and a departmental store.

Commuters point to the opportunity that Southern Railway lost in utilising the full potential of the space available at MRTS stations. But kiosks and canteens have been functioning at several stations in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram and MMC-Avadi/Tiruvallur sections. Some of the canteens at the Tambaram, Mambalam and Beach stations are a big hit among the office-goers. Regular commuters also cite the need for drinking water kiosks at all MRTS stations. M. Selvam, a resident of Perungudi, points out that Southern Railway could have opened rail coach restaurants or food courts at the MRTS stations at Taramani, Velachery, Kotturpuram, Indra Nagar and Kasturiba Nagar. Even the kiosks which were set up at Velachery, Taramani (closed after the COVID-19 pandemic), Thiruvanmiyur and Thirumayilai have not been expanded.

Lost opportunity

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan says the decision to launch rail coach restaurants is welcome. But he wants the Railways to start food outlets at the Villivakkam, Pattaravakkam, Ambattur and Avadi stations, too, to provide passengers with hygienic food at cheap rates. Regular commuters also point to the failure of the Railways to start budget canteens in the north Chennai section, towards Gummidipoondi, which has remained neglected in the operation of train services and infrastructure.

