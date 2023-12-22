ADVERTISEMENT

Co-ordination meeting of judicial and police officers held to discuss pending trials

December 22, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The coordination meeting of judicial officers, public prosecutors and officers of the Greater Chennai Police held on Friday discussed expediting pending trials in the courts.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal City Civil/ Sessions Judge S.Alli. The City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, N.Kothandaraj, other Metropolitan Magistrates from Egmore, George Town, Saidapet and other places and Additional Commissioners and other police officers participated in the meeting.

They also discussed the guidelines to be followed by the investigation officers during trials, filing of FIR in the courts,appearance of officers and production witnesses during trial and early filing of charge sheets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigating Officers(IOs) of POCSO cases and Juvenile Justice Act cases will be sensitised to follow the guidelines of the courts. Further, execution of warrants, to complete the long pending cases quickly, swift action by the IOs and supervision of higher police officers were also discussed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US