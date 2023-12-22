Co-ordination meeting of judicial and police officers held to discuss pending trials

December 22, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The coordination meeting of judicial officers, public prosecutors and officers of the Greater Chennai Police held on Friday discussed expediting pending trials in the courts.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal City Civil/ Sessions Judge S.Alli. The City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, N.Kothandaraj, other Metropolitan Magistrates from Egmore, George Town, Saidapet and other places and Additional Commissioners and other police officers participated in the meeting.

They also discussed the guidelines to be followed by the investigation officers during trials, filing of FIR in the courts,appearance of officers and production witnesses during trial and early filing of charge sheets.

Investigating Officers(IOs) of POCSO cases and Juvenile Justice Act cases will be sensitised to follow the guidelines of the courts. Further, execution of warrants, to complete the long pending cases quickly, swift action by the IOs and supervision of higher police officers were also discussed.

