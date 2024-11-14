ADVERTISEMENT

Co-Founder of The Banyan bags Sat Paul Mittal National Award

Published - November 14, 2024 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vandana Gopikumar, Co-Founder of The Banyan and the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, recently received the Sat Paul Mittal National Award (Platinum).

According to a press release, she received the award from Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, and Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Sat Paul Mittal School and Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, during a function held in Ludhiana, Punjab, on November 12.

The awards, which are presented annually in individual and institutional categories, carry a cash gift and a plaque, the release said.

