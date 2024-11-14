 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Co-Founder of The Banyan bags Sat Paul Mittal National Award

Published - November 14, 2024 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vandana Gopikumar, Co-Founder of The Banyan and the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, recently received the Sat Paul Mittal National Award (Platinum).

According to a press release, she received the award from Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, and Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Sat Paul Mittal School and Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, during a function held in Ludhiana, Punjab, on November 12.

The awards, which are presented annually in individual and institutional categories, carry a cash gift and a plaque, the release said.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.