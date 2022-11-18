CMWSSB to receive complaints by QR code

November 18, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents can now scan the QR code at file complaints with the CMWSSB. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has introduced a QR code facility in its area and depot offices to enable residents to scan it and register complaints on water supply and sewage related issues without any hassles.

A press release said the water agency operates helplines (044-45674567, 1916) and also facilitated online complaints in www.chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in.

