CMWSSB to receive complaints by QR code

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has introduced a QR code facility in its area and depot offices to enable residents to scan it and register complaints on water supply and sewage related issues without any hassles.
A press release said the water agency operates helplines (044-45674567, 1916) and also facilitated online complaints in www.chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in.
