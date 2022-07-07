CMWSSB to host open house
The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will organise open house meetings in all its 15 area offices on July 9 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
A press release said the meetings are organised every second Saturday of the month to redress residents’ grievances. Consumers may register complaints on water supply and sewage disposal and clarify their doubts related to water, sewer tax and charges.
Superintendent engineers have been asked to conduct these meetings. Residents may update status on pending new water/sewer connections and learn about maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures, the release said.
