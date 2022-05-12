CMWSSB to hold open house on May 14

Special Correspondent May 12, 2022 17:53 IST

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will hold an open house in all its 15 area offices between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 14.

Residents may furnish their complaints regarding water supply and sewage disposal. They may get their doubts clarified or submit petitions regarding issues in water and sewerage tax and charges and the status of pending water/sewer connections at the meetings.

Superintending engineers would monitor these meetings held every second Saturday of the month. Residents may seek details on the maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures, said a press release.