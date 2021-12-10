CMWSSB plans open house

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will organise open house meetings at its 15 area offices on every second Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to redress grievances of residents related to water supply and sewage disposal.

The meetings on second Saturday every month will be conducted in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol. A press release said consumers might clarify their doubts regarding water and sewerage tax and water charges during the meetings. Besides recording complaints, residents may check on status of pending water and sewer new connections and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures in the city.