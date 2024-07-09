CMWSSB organises training programme to help sanitary workers turn into entrepreneurs

A training programme for 213 sanitary workers, who were encouraged to turn into entrepreneurs, was organised at Chennai Metrowater’s training centre, Kilpauk on Monday.

The programme was aimed at training the workers to handle sewer cleaning machines, vehicles and help maintain sewer network in the city and urban local bodies in the city’s periphery, including Avadi, Tambaram and Sriperumbudur. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) to train the candidates to become entrepreneurs.

A press release said a scheme has been sanctioned to the tune of ₹524 crore and work orders have been given to the sanitary workers to own and operate vehicles. The sanitary workers were provided orders to operate vehicles of 2,000 litre and 6,000-litre capacity to enhance their livelihood. The rate for operation of sewer cleaning vehicles has been fixed at ₹17.60 per metre to clean obstructions in sewer line using 2 kl vehicle and ₹20.70 per metre using 6 kl vehicle.

Metrowater’s managing director T.G.Vinay and DICCI president Ravikumar Narra participated in the meeting.

