CMWSSB online services to be shut for a day

Special Correspondent April 22, 2022 18:37 IST

All online services of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will not be available from 6 a.m. on April 23 to 10 a.m. on April 24 because of shifting of power cables in the head office, Chintadripet.

A release said residents may contact the area engineers concerned for mobile water supply and sewage disposal. Various online services, including online complaint redress, tax payment and dial for water, would not be available on the weekend. They may contact 044-28454040 or the mobile numbers of the area engineers.

Residents would have to dial their corporation zone number as the last two digits to arrive at each area engineer’s contact number. For instance. area engineer-I can be contacted at 8144930901 and area engineer XV at 8144930915.