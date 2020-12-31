CMWSSB depot 150 office to be shifted temporarily

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board office of the Assistant Engineer, depot 150 (Area XI), will be shifted temporarily at Karambakkam head works building at Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Karambakkam, with effect from January 4.

According to a press release, the office is being shifted owing to the ongoing underground sewerage scheme work at Karambakkam. It is functioning at Avvai Street, Ponni Nagar.

Consumers may contact the depot office 150 in the new address for redress of their complaints and for payment of water and sewerage tax and water charges from January 4. For details, contact Assistant Engineer - (81449 30150) and Deputy Area Engineer 34 - (81449 30234).