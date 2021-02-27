Chennai

CMWSSB counters to be open

Cash counters at all Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) offices will remain open on all Saturdays and Sundays in February and March to enable customers to pay their taxes and charges.

Consumers can pay their dues at the head office functioning now at the Urban Administrative Building, 75, Santhome High Road, MRC Nagar, R.A. Puram, all area offices and depot offices before March 31 to avoid surcharge for late payment. They may also pay their dues online at www.chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in

