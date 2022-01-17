CM’s trip, a big boost for the campaign

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started promotion of cycling, walking and running in the past few days.

This is part of the Nalamigu Chennai campaign under Singara Chennai 2.0. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave it a boost by making a trip recently to show his enthusiasm for riding a bicycle and initiatives by the Union Government to create competition for cycling, walking and running in the cities

The number of cycling clubs and residents’ associations that participate in the Corporation’s events is expected to increase after Pongal as the civic body has asked residents to download Strava app to track their cycling and walking activities before January 26.

Meanwhile, Chennai has registered the third largest number of citizen registrations in the national-level Freedom to Walk and Cycle Challenge.As many as 1,458 residents from the city have registered for the challenge.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has covered 181 km in the running challenge, becoming the third ranking participant in the country in the challenge. The final results of the challenge will be released after January 26.

The event is expected to create awareness about various non-motorised transportation facilities in the city,the civic officials said.