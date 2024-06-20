GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘CM’s Thayumanavar Scheme will benefit over 5 lakh urban poor’

Published - June 20, 2024 01:01 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The pilot programme of the Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Scheme began in Chennai and Nagapattinam on Wednesday. Mayor R. Priya flagged off the programme in Chennai.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who presented the State Budget for 2024-25, announced the implementation of the scheme “to launch a final assault on poverty over the next two years.” The scheme was allocated ₹27,922 crore under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

The Mayor said that the scheme would benefit over five lakh urban poor in Tamil Nadu, including rag-pickers, the destitute, underprivileged children, widows, unmarried elderly women, single-parent families, artisans, individuals from minority communities, transpersons, and persons with disabilities.

“A dedicated committee has been formed in the Council. The councillors were shown a presentation detailing the scheme. After the beneficiaries are identified, and filtered, the scheme will address the requirements pertaining to health, housing, and education for the people...,” she said.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.