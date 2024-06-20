‘CM’s Thayumanavar Scheme will benefit over 5 lakh urban poor’

The pilot programme of the Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Scheme began in Chennai and Nagapattinam on Wednesday. Mayor R. Priya flagged off the programme in Chennai.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who presented the State Budget for 2024-25, announced the implementation of the scheme “to launch a final assault on poverty over the next two years.” The scheme was allocated ₹27,922 crore under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

The Mayor said that the scheme would benefit over five lakh urban poor in Tamil Nadu, including rag-pickers, the destitute, underprivileged children, widows, unmarried elderly women, single-parent families, artisans, individuals from minority communities, transpersons, and persons with disabilities.

“A dedicated committee has been formed in the Council. The councillors were shown a presentation detailing the scheme. After the beneficiaries are identified, and filtered, the scheme will address the requirements pertaining to health, housing, and education for the people...,” she said.