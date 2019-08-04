CMRS conducts surprise check on Metro facilities

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Sunday came on a surprise visit to the city and inspected a few stations to find out if the Chennai Metro had completed the construction of facilities it had promised a few months ago.

According to CMRL officials, a team led by CMRS K.A. Manoharan arrived in the city to check if the promised facilities, including an emergency exit between the Chennai Central and Government Estate Metro stations, had been constructed.

“The distance between the two stations is nearly one and a half kilometres. When the distance is more than a kilometre, an emergency exit in the tunnel is mandatory,” said an official.

“So we wanted to check if the CMRL had finished work on the construction of the exit near the May Day park. It is almost over now. They are fixing the gates for it,” an official of the CMRS said.

CMRS officials also visited the Government Estate Metro station, where another entry/exit has to be constructed. CMRL officials informed the CMRS team that the work would be over in about 15 days, sources said.

The CMRS may have received complaints, said CMRL officials, explaining the reason behind the sudden check.

The CMRS also enquired about the 45-km network’s performance and patronage. In January, the CMRS team had inspected the stretch between the AG-DMS and the Washermanpet Metro stations and had given suggestions and recommendations.