ADVERTISEMENT

CMRL’s takeover of MRTS continues to await the Railway Board’s approval

Published - October 01, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Earlier this year, the proposal was finally submitted to the Railway Board for an in-principle approval, and has been forwarded to the Gati Shakti Directorate

The Hindu Bureau

CMRL’s takeover of MRTS is expected to be a lengthy process, which will go on for a few years and will involve the renovation of stations. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s takeover of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) of the city has been delayed as it awaits approval from the Railway Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal was floated more than 10 years ago, but it had made some headway only in the last couple of years. Earlier this year, the proposal was finally submitted to the Railway Board for an in-principle approval, and it was estimated that the nod would come by July after the Lok Sabha election.

Sources said the engineering, finance, and commercial wings of the board had raised some queries, and it was then forwarded to the Gati Shakti Directorate. “All the queries have been answered so far. We are expecting a decision on whether or not they will go ahead with the proposal by next month,” a source said.

The authorities are contemplating the pros and cons of the takeover process. “Since the whole idea is to upgrade the stations, its surroundings and the services as well, we are also looking at whether it can be done by the railways itself instead of handing it over to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). But we are still hopeful that the approval will come through,” an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

If the directorate recommends the proposal, it will then be sent to the Ministry of Railways for a final approval. CMRL’s takeover of MRTS is expected to be a lengthy process, which will go on for a few years. However, it is something commuters have been eagerly anticipating, as it would involve the renovation of stations. The proposal also includes plans to introduce air-conditioned coaches on trains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US