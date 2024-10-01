GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMRL’s takeover of MRTS continues to await the Railway Board’s approval

Earlier this year, the proposal was finally submitted to the Railway Board for an in-principle approval, and has been forwarded to the Gati Shakti Directorate

Published - October 01, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CMRL’s takeover of MRTS is expected to be a lengthy process, which will go on for a few years and will involve the renovation of stations. Photo: File

CMRL’s takeover of MRTS is expected to be a lengthy process, which will go on for a few years and will involve the renovation of stations. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s takeover of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) of the city has been delayed as it awaits approval from the Railway Board.

The proposal was floated more than 10 years ago, but it had made some headway only in the last couple of years. Earlier this year, the proposal was finally submitted to the Railway Board for an in-principle approval, and it was estimated that the nod would come by July after the Lok Sabha election.

Sources said the engineering, finance, and commercial wings of the board had raised some queries, and it was then forwarded to the Gati Shakti Directorate. “All the queries have been answered so far. We are expecting a decision on whether or not they will go ahead with the proposal by next month,” a source said.

The authorities are contemplating the pros and cons of the takeover process. “Since the whole idea is to upgrade the stations, its surroundings and the services as well, we are also looking at whether it can be done by the railways itself instead of handing it over to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). But we are still hopeful that the approval will come through,” an official said.

If the directorate recommends the proposal, it will then be sent to the Ministry of Railways for a final approval. CMRL’s takeover of MRTS is expected to be a lengthy process, which will go on for a few years. However, it is something commuters have been eagerly anticipating, as it would involve the renovation of stations. The proposal also includes plans to introduce air-conditioned coaches on trains.

