CMRL work: traffic diversion at three areas tomorrow

March 02, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic diversions will be made on Sunday on a trial basis in view of the construction of three metro stations - Anna Flyover Metro Station, Nungambakkam Metro Station and Sterling Road Metro Station.

Vehicles coming from Chetpet towards Gemini Flyover will be diverted towards College Road, Haddows Road, Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Gemini Flyover. This diversion will function as one way traffic.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Gemini Flyover will proceed via Uthamar Gandhi Road, Dr. MGR Road towards Valluvar Kottam to reach their destination.

Vehicles intended towards Aminjikarai are diverted at Tank Bund Road (left turn) to proceed via Nelson Manickam road to reach Aminjikarai and other destinations. All vehicles from Valluvar Kottam bound for Gemini Flyover are diverted at Valluvar Kottam junction towards Valluvar Kottam High Road, Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach their destination.

Other interior roads will be diverted corresponding to the above said one way diversions.

