CMRL will soon begin building underwater tunnel below the Adyar as part of the phase II project

June 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kauvery, the tunnel boring machine (TBM), and hundreds of workers deployed for Metro Rail’s phase II work are gearing up for one of the most challenging jobs thus far – drilling under Adyar river.

In the ₹61,843-crore phase II project with three corridors, a short tunnel under the Adyar will be built first to link Greenways Road with Adyar as part of corridor 3 that runs from Madhavaram to SIPCOT. The TBM Kauvery was launched on Greenways Road four months ago to create this underwater tunnel.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), four TBMs will be at work in Greenways Road. While two of them (Kauvery and Adyar) will build a tunnel towards Adyar, the remaining (Noyyal and Vaigai) will bore towards Mandaveli. So far, only Kauvery has been launched from Greenways Road and has drilled 150 m. Soon, it will begin tunnelling under the Adyar, and this work is expected to be difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total distance between the Greenways Road and Adyar stations is about a kilometre. Tunnelling underwater is pretty tough because there is always a slight variation in the level of the river bed, according to which factors such as pressure levels and excavation volume will have to be modified in the machine, officials said.

“The depth of the river bed is about 3-5 m, and we will be boring nearly 11-13 m below the bed and rail level will be at 18 m. We have to carefully gauge the geological conditions everyday. As of now, the test results show that there is a combination of clayey and sandy soil, but this may also differ during the tunnelling process itself. The TBM should reach the river bed in some weeks,” an official said.

Sources said it could take as many as five to six months to finish tunnelling this small stretch owing to the challenging conditions. However, tunnelling underwater is nothing new for CMRL since during the phase I project, they constructed a tunnel under Cooum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.