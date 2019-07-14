CMRL to restore Ripon Buildings lawn

Work on redevelopment of the Ripon Buildings lawn will begin shortly.

After completing work on the Chennai Central Metro station, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will begin restoring the lawn this month. The two gates of Ripon Buildings have already been restored after nine years.

In 2010, the State government permitted the use of 4,507 sq. m of land on the Ripon Buildings premises and the Corporation Council also passed a resolution offering more land for the infrastructure project.

After taking over the land, CMRL engineers found hard, igneous rocks just 16 m below the Ripon Buildings lawn, leading to frequent breakdown of machines and causing delays.

“The redevelopment of the lawn will be completed in two months. The heritage premises will look similar to the original design in two months. The heritage conservation committee will verify all aspects of the design,” said an official.

All the work by the CMRL on the premises of Ripon Buildings and other heritage premises have been carried out based on advice of the heritage conservation committee of the CMDA.

Inspection by officials

Work on restoration of the Victoria Public Hall and footpaths near Chennai Central Square is also expected to be completed shortly. CMRL will restore the Ripon Buildings lawn using its own funds.

“The original look of the heritage premises will be completed ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. We will demolish the bank buildings on the premises,” an official said. The civic body will also begin shifting of the statues on the premises including that of George Frederick Samuel, the Marquess of Ripon (Viceroy of India 1880-1884), after whom the building is named.