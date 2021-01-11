CMRL to make changes to save Moolakadai flyover

Plan scrapped: The CMRL had earlier suggested removing two deck slabs from the flyover.

CHENNAI

11 January 2021 00:46 IST

It will alter the alignment of one of the corridors in phase II

To avoid pulling down a portion of the flyover in Moolakadai, Chennai Metro Rail has begun making changes in the alignment of one of the corridors in its phase II project.

Of the three corridors in the phase II project — Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Madhavaram to Siruseri and Light House to Poonamallee — that totally add up to 118.9 km, the change in alignment to save the flyover is planned for the stretch between Madhavaram to SIPCOT.

Moolakadai is one of the first few stations in the stretch which will be built underground.

“The alignment changes only by a few metres. So, the location of Moolakadai and one or two stations near it only may change marginally. We are doing a survey for it now and will be finished shortly,” said an official of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

Construction of this four-lane flyover at the intersection of the Madhavaram High Road and GNT Road had cost ₹49.55 crore and had begun in 2011. The work was beset with delays, including due to the shifting of sewer mains by Metrowater and sometimes due to hitches in acquiring land.

The 613 m-long flyover has a total of 18 deck slabs. Sources in the Highways Department said that the CMRL had suggested that two deck slabs in the centre of the flyover be removed to make space during the construction of their line.

They plan to reconstruct them after their work is completed. However, since motorists at this important junction would be inconvenienced due to this, the department turned it down.

“We asked them to go for another option, which they have agreed to. The flyover will not be affected in any manner now,” said an official.

Chennai Metro Rail has already called for tenders to build tunnels and underground stations for a major portion of the stretch from Madhavaram to SIPCOT — Madhavaram to Taramani now. Eventually, tenders will be floated for the remaining stretch as well.