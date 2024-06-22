CMRL to fully outsource operations and maintenance of trains and stations in Phase II network

A private firm will be managing the trains and stations when Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II network becomes operational. This is a shift from the policy adopted in the Phase I project, where management was only outsourced partially.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the final decision was taken recently after a high-level committee gave its nod, and it is planning to float a tender soon. CMRL officials said the call was made considering the multiple projects, including metro rails in Tier II cities, the Mass Rapid Transit System takeover, and modernisation of the Chennai’s bus termini, that had been planned.

“We have successfully managed thus far. We think now is an ideal time to hand over the management of the Phase II project to a private firm. We think there will be better management, and this is the way forward as well,” an official said. A team of CMRL officials would make periodic checks on the firm’s efficiency in managing the trains and stations, he added.

The Chennai Metro Rail project was approved by the Union government in 2009. Six years later, the first train started operation between Koyambedu and Alandur. A few years later, CMRL started gradually outsourcing staff for operating trains. Now, nearly 50% of the operations and maintenance in the Phase I network are outsourced. CMRL saw savings to the tune of ₹100 crore after management of the Phase I network was outsourced partially, a source said.

With CMRL looking to launch the first stretch of the Phase II network from Poonamallee to Porur Junction by the end of next year, driverless trains are expected to arrive and be put through various testing processes soon.

