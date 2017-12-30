CMRL to begin track laying work on Anna Salai

After the tunnelling work got over recently, Chennai Metro Rail will soon begin laying tracks on Anna Salai from Government Estate to AG-DMS. This work is likely to be completed in six months.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), two contractors — L&T and Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Limited — have been roped in simultaneously for this job. Sources said they don’t want any further delay in finishing the work and hence both of them have been given sections of this stretch.

“We are looking to divide the work equally. L&T may carry out track work from AG-DMS to LIC and Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Limited will finish the remaining work from Government Estate to LIC. As part of this, they also have to lay the track from Chennai Central to Government Estate. They have started the initial work for this now like placing rail panels, but the actual work itself may begin only next month,” a source said.

The total distance for laying track in this stretch will be for about 6 km, officials said.

“The plan is to complete this final stretch by the end of next year so that the entire phase I of Chennai Metro Rail is up and running. But this can happen only if the contractors meet the deadline,” a source said.

In the next four-five months, two stretches of Chennai Metro Rail from Nehru Park to Chennai Central and Saidapet to AG-DMS will be thrown open to the public with a gap of one month. Then the last stretch of Anna Salai alone will be left to be launched, following which the entire 45 km network will be operational.