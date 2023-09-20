CMRL submits detailed feasibility reports for two lines of the phase II extension project

September 20, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has submitted detailed feasibility reports (DPRs) for the extension of the phase II project — Koyambedu to Avadi via Thirumangalam and Mogappair and Siruseri to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus via Kelambakkam — to the State government.

The Koyambedu to Avadi line is an extension of phase II’s corridor 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur). CMRL, in its report, has recommended that an elevated Metro Rail system be built for this line. The line will have 15 elevated stations, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6,376.18 crore, for a total length of 16.07 km, according to a press release.

“CMRL recommended it is considering the recent developments, such as the information technology park, land availability, and future growth potential in Pattabiram. The extension from Avadi to Pattabiram can be explored during the DPR stage,” the release said.

For the other line — Siruseri to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus via Kelambakkam — which is an extension of phase II’s corridor 3 (Madhavaram to SIPCOT), CMRL carried out a study considering a total length of 23.5 km, with 12 elevated stations, which will be built at ₹5,458.06 crore. Since it has been estimated that fewer people will use this stretch, dedicated or improved bus services have been recommended.

“Further study is recommended in the south extension towards Thiruporur and Mahabalipuram via Kelambakkam, which has substantial industrial and residential developments post-completion of the phase II project,” the release said.

