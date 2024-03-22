CMRL sends notice to contractor over delay in work on Poonamallee-Porur stretch

March 22, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Track work for Chennai Metro Rail on a section of the upcoming Phase II Project has been delayed and a notice was recently sent to the contractor, sources said.

The ₹61,843-crore project’s construction is under way in multiple parts of the city, and the first line that will be opened to the public late next year will be the stretch between Poonamallee and Porur. While track-laying work on this stretch started sometime ago, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is unhappy with the pace of the work, sources said. Hence, it has recently sent a notice to the contractor, IRCON International Limited, in this regard. Sources said the work would have to be sped up drastically over the coming months in order to complete the stretch on time.

According to CMRL officials, the notice was only sent to highlight the need for additional resources, including manpower. They said that after the notice was sent out, they had already noticed improvement in the progress of the work. “At CMRL, we continuously monitor all the project work to ensure smooth operation and prevent any disruption,” an official said.

When contacted, IRCON International Limited refuted the allegations and said there was no delay in track-laying work between Poonamallee and Porur.

H.D. Doddaiah, project director and head of south region, IRCON International Limited, said the track installation work was contingent upon the completion of civil works in the elevated and underground sections, which were again dependent on various factors, such as utility diversions, and local and traffic issues.

Mr. Doddaiah added that since there were tight targets and the stretch had to be commissioned by November 2025, they had mobilised additional resources to expedite the work and would try to meet the deadline.