CMRL renovating MTC terminus at Vallalar Nagar

24 February 2020 12:29 IST

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is renovating the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) terminus at Vallalar Nagar which was taken over for the construction of Washermenpet Metro Station. Since then, the terminus was functioning from an open space on Basin Bridge Road as a temporary arrangement. It is a busy terminus as services to Iyappanthangal, K.K. Nagar, Periyapalayam, Ennore, Koyambedu, Red Hills, Pudhur, and Villivakkam and a few more localities ply from here. Services to Anna Square, Otteri, Ayanavaram and Vyasarpadi pass through the terminus.

Once the terminus is ready, it will be quite convenient for those commuters who switches between CMRL and MTC modes of transportation. Now, we have to cross the road and access the terminus, says a section of commuters at Washermenpet Metro Station. They also pointed out that the temporary facility lacks bus bays and as the ground is sandy and it turns slushy during rains.

According to Metropolitan Transport Corporation officials, it is almost 10 years since the Vallalar Nagar terminus got shifted to a nearby open space belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation. It had to be shifted to facilitate infrastructure projects of CMRL and construction of Mint flyover. Now, as both projects are complete, the terminus will be shifted back to its previous location. The renovated terminus will have four bays. It is expected to be ready in two months, says the officials.

