CMRL registers record daily average of passengers

March 02, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

In February, an average of 2.97 lakh passengers travelled in the Chennai Metro Rail system a day. This is the highest daily average of passengers registered at the Chennai Metro Rail, recording an increase of 1.51 lakh passengers from January.

The Chennai Central Metro Rail station registered the most number of passengers with an average footfall of 26,000 people a day. This is followed by the Guindy and Tirumangalam stations - each of them recording an average of 15,000 passengers a day.

In June 2015, when the train services first commenced between a small stretch (Koyambedu–Alandur), there were only a few takers for this new system. About 1.25 lakh people were travelling on the trains every day before the pandemic outbreak. Though there was initially a setback during the pandemic, the ridership grew gradually, surpassing the pre-COVID count. By December 2021, it registered 1.31 lakh passengers.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), there has been a consistent increase, in the last one year, in the number of people availing of the train service.

At the Chennai airport station, every day, nearly 14,000 people enter or exit the station, making it the third busiest station in the Chennai Metro Rail network.

“Be it holding contests and giving away prizes for commuters who travelled the most or having tie-up with organisations during concerts, these initiatives have helped us gain more passengers. If we get people to travel for the first time in our system, they may find it convenient, and become a frequent traveller,” an official said.