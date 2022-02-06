CMRL pillars to sport new look

Corporation plans to give facelift to these plain structures

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. pillars will soon sport a splash of colours and art work.

As part of the drive to beautify the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation had roped in artistes to paint the pillars in both Phase I and Phase II extension project.

The Corporation officials approached the CMRL about giving a facelift to these pillars and the residents of north Chennai got a glimpse of the art.

From sports to environment, each pillar carries a different message.

Enjoyable experience

“After north Chennai, now they have taken over the pillars in other parts of the city such as Guindy and will extend the programme to several locations. If we expect people to use public transport, we must give an enjoyable and comfortable experience in every sense of the term. Commuters will be glad to walk past looking at such art in public spaces,” an official said.

The Corporation officials said that each of the three regions and 15 zones had started beautification of such structures, including pillars, median, flyovers and traffic islands. Funds allocated under Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme and the Namakku Naame Thittam had been used for beautification.

The Corporation officials had received funds under the Namakku Naame Thittam from educational institutions to beautify roads in the neighborhood of such institutions.