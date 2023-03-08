CMRL obtains final CRZ clearance for Madhavaram to SIPCOT corridor

March 08, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has obtained Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the Madhavaram-SIPCOT corridor as parts of the construction at Thirumayilai and Tharamani fall under CRZ areas.

Based on the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) and CMRL’s submissions, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), in a letter dated February 28, accorded clearance to CMRL’s corridor 3 project. The total length of the corridor is 45.813 kilometres comprising 50 stations — 30 underground and 20 elevated.

The project components falling under the CRZ areas are an underground tunnel of 1,219.86 m and an emergency evacuation shaft that will come up by the Buckingham canal and the Adyar river at Thirumayilai, Indira Nagar and Taramani under CRZ IB, CRZ II, and CRZ IVB areas. The total area in the CRZ zone is 1242.19 sq.m.

In the 117th meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA), authorities recommended the project to the MoEFF&CC on the conditions that the structure should not disturb the water flow of the Buckingham Canal and Adyar river. The TNSCZMA also said the green belt around the canal should be left undisturbed and there should not be any groundwater extraction in CRZ areas.

The MoEF&CC granted clearances upon the condition that vibration levels must be monitored at a distance of 200 m on either side of the alignment, and the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) measurements taken before and after tunnelling and a regular compliance report be submitted to the regional office.