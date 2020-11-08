CMRL meets with government departments

Land acquisition for phase II continues

To step up preparatory work before starting construction, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun making arrangements for acquiring government land for its phase II project.

The project with three corridors, Madhavaram to Shollinganallur, Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Light House to Poonamallee, covers a total distance of 118.9 km and will cost nearly ₹60,000 crore. The State, the Centre and different international funding agencies will provide financial assistance.

CMRL has been planning to start construction by early next year and tenders have been floated for tunnelling and station work. For this project, the firm will require a combination of both government and private land. While land acquisition from private owners has been on for several months now, CMRL has been taking measures to quickly acquire government land.

According to the detailed project report, an estimated area of 93.79 hectares of government land will be acquired. The State government held a high-level committee meeting recently and CMRL officials listed out in detail the extent of land needed from various departments, sources said.

“The land needed may be both temporary, which will be returned after the construction, and permanent. Each department will have to ensure that access is given at the appropriate time for construction,” a source said.

During the meeting, CMRL informed both the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Highways Department about the various roads that will have to be taken over for construction, sources said. “Then there was also a review of the existing 45-km phase I project, the number of people travelling now and also about the opening of the 9-km phase I extension project which may start running by January next year,” he said.