CMRL makes a big change in Phase II plan

Poonamallee-Power House elevated corridor to go into operation first

In a big change in plan, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has decided to start operations on the elevated corridor from Poonamallee to Power House (Kodambakkam) in Phase II that will traverse through the densely populated areas of Porur, Alappakkam, Valasaravakkam and Saligramam, which now lack proper mass public transit.

This 12-km stretch is likely to be the first one to get operational in the next five years. This is a significant change as the CMRL had earlier decided to start services between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur and Madhavaram and CMBT, covering nearly 52 km. This was referred to as the priority corridor.

The Poonamallee-Power House stretch is a portion of one of the three corridors of the 118.9-km phase II project — Light House to Poonamallee. The other corridors are Madhavaram to Sholinganallur and Madhavaram to SIPCOT.

This stretch is fully elevated, and stations will come up at Power House, Saligramam, Avichi School, Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam, Karambakkam, Alapakkam Junction, Porur Junction, Chennai Bypass Crossing, Ramachandra Hospital, Iyyapanthangal Bus Depot, Kattupakkam, Kumananchavadi, Karayanchavadi, Mullai Thottam, Poonamallee Bus Terminus and Poonamallee Bypass.

According to CMRL officials, the period of construction for the elevated stretch is nearly 36 months. Two tenders have been floated, splitting the construction work — one from Porur to Poonamallee and the other from Porur to Power House — and three bidders have been short-listed for these two stretches.

“It is far more easier to finish the construction of an elevated stretch, and hence it may be put into operation first. It doesn’t mean the work on the priority corridor will be delayed. We have floated, and are processing tenders for the priority corridor as well,” an official said.

“Since a majority of the priority corridor is underground, it will take a little more time to become operational. We want to finish the construction of the whole project in six years,” the official said.

The contracts for the stretch will be awarded early next year. Though the construction from Poonamallee to Power House may be over in three years, time will be needed for installation of the systems required for inspection, officials said.

“...since the detailed design component is ready, it is possible to finish the construction in three years without delay, provided the contractor adheres to deadlines. Also, the CMRL will ensure that the land for construction is handed over and traffic permissions are given on time,” another official said, adding that land acquisition was nearly complete for the stretch.