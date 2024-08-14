CMRL introduces Ongo ride NCMCs

:

Chennai Metro Rail has introduced Ongo ride based National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) in 13 stations which do not require commuters to provide their ID proof.

Ongo, a digital payment platform of AGS Transact Technologies and Chennai Metro Rail Limited together have launched this initiative.

Ongo Ride NCMC dispensers will be available in 13 stations: Koyambedu, Guindy, Thousand Lights, Government Estate, Egmore, Chennai Central, Nandanam, Thirumangalam, Alandur, Kaladipet, Chennai airport , Vadapalani and High Court.

According to a press release, a commuter can choose the card in the dispenser, pay using UPI and receive the card instantly.

₹50 will be preloaded in each of the Ongo Ride NCMC card and commuters can do a top-up on the Ongo mobile app or at the ticket counter.

