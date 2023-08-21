ADVERTISEMENT

CMRL in talks with OTA to acquire land for building one more entry point for Nanganallur Road station

August 21, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

About 2,000 people use the station and it will greatly help the commuters if another entry or exit is built, says an official of the CMRL

The Hindu Bureau

The CMRL and the OTA authorities held joint inspection recently on the requirement for land to provide another entry and exit on the G.S.T. Road side of the station. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Seven years after it was opened, the Nanganallur Road Metro Rail station will get an additional entry and exit. At present, the station has only one entry and exit.

In the ₹14,600-crore phase I project, Nanganallur Road station is a part of corridor 2 that stretches from Washermenpet to Chennai airport. The other corridor begins at Chennai Central and terminates at St. Thomas Mount.

While most of the stations built in the phase I project have 2 to 4 entry/exit points depending on how big the station is, a few like Chennai Airport, Nanganallur Road, and Alandur have an entry and exit only on one side of the road because of lack of land.

Land identified

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), they have sought land for constructing another entry/exit point (on the side of G.S.T. Road where vehicles come from Chennai Airport and travel towards the city) from the authorities of Officers Training Academy (OTA), Ministry of Defence.

“We have started working on this proposal. The land required for the other entry/exit belongs to OTA. We have held joint inspection recently and they have shown inclination to spare some land for creating the facility. We are likely to get the land parcel in a few months,” an official said.

At present, about 2,000 people use this station and it will greatly help the commuters if another entry or exit is built, another official said.

“After we get the land, the designs have to be prepared and bids called for construction. It will take several months before it becomes a reality,” he added.

