CMRL gives in-principle nod to Teynampet-Saidapet elevated corridor

December 25, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sources in the Highways Department say the detailed project report for the four-lane, 3.2-km structure is ready; the initial cost has been estimated to be around ₹500 crore, but this is likely to increase due to the CMRL’s design stipulations

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

The corridor will allow motorists to cross several junctions, such as Eldams Road, SIET College, Cenotaph Road and Nandanam, with ease. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Construction of the elevated corridor from Teynampet to Saidapet on Anna Salai became closer to reality with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recently according in-principle approval for the layout and preliminary design of the proposed structure.

In a letter to the Divisional Engineer (City Roads), Construction and Maintenance Wing of the Highways Department, CMRL gave the clearance, subject to certain conditions, made necessary as some of its tunnels would lie below the corridor.

Highways Minister E.V. Velu had announced in the Legislative Assembly in April that the corridor would be constructed to help reduce congestion on the road that was being used by over 2 lakh motorists on a daily basis. The four-lane, 3.2-km corridor would allow motorists to cross junctions at Eldams Road, SIET College, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, CIT Nagar Third and First Main Road and Todd Hunter Nagar–Jones Road with ease. The travel time will be reduced from 35 minutes to five minutes due to the corridor, and it will be reduced to 18 minutes at the ground level.

The conditions stipulated by the CMRL include ensuring that the depth of drilling does not exceed 7 m from road level and the pressure on top of the tunnels does not go over 60 kPA. The spacing between the piers must be a maximum of 15 m, which means more pillars will be uses, thus raising the cost. The usual spacing between pillars is maintained at 25-30 m.

Proper care must be taken to avoid any damage to the waterproofing of the station roof, and in case of any damage, it has to be re-laid by the contractor with a 15-year warranty. If any excessive deflection/movement of tunnels is observed, the work must be stopped immediately and suitable corrective measures are to be taken, the letter said.

Sources in the Highways Department said the detailed project report was ready, and the initial cost was estimated to be around ₹500 crore, but with more pillars and CMRL’s other specifications, the cost would likely increase.

However, no land acquisition would be necessary for the construction of the corridor since the road was wide enough. The design also did not warrant any ramps at any of the junctions since those who want to turn into the roads on the sides will have to remain at grade.

