Metro floats tenders for work on elevated line along OMR

Sholinganallur-Siruseri line likely to be completed in three years

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has floated tenders for building a 10-km elevated stretch from Sholinganallur to SIPCOT in Siruseri along the IT Expressway (OMR). The work is scheduled to be completed in three years.

This line will have stations at Shollinganallur Lake, Sri Pooniamman Temple, Sathyabama University, St. Joseph’s College, Semmencheri, Gandhi Nagar, Navalur, Siruseri and SIPCOT 1 and 2.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of vehicles used to ply along this stretch, which has a concentration of IT companies and colleges. Peak hour traffic jams have become the norm in the area. CMRL officials do not want to delay the start of the work.

“The idea is to wrap up the whole project within 6-7 years. We want to finish this stretch in three years. Since we know what mistakes we made in phase I, we are trying to avoid them in this project. We realise that this stretch may get a lot of patronage from the IT sector employees. In phase I project itself, a majority of the passengers belong to the IT sector,” an official said.

At first, priority would be for Madhavaram-CMBT and Madhavaram-Taramani sections, which together cover 52 km.

The work would be taken up with financial assistance from JICA. But, now the CMRL has been floating tenders to begin construction simultaneously at multiple locations across the city. The phase II project runs for 118.9 km with 128 stations.

Daily commute on this stretch would be a challenge to the public for three years once the CMRL begins construction work. Unless efficient traffic management plans are put in place, commuters would have a tough time, road users say.