CMRL finalises platform screen door contract for two of Phase II project’s underground stretches

When the underground stretches of Metro Rail’s Phase II project are launched in about four years, protective barriers called platform screen doors will be installed. The contract for this has been finalised.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), a joint venture of Panasonic Manufacturing (Beijing) Company Limited and Pioneer Fil-Med Private Limited emerged the lowest bidder for installing the doors on two underground stretches of the 116-km network — Madhavaram to Taramani of corridor 3 (Madhavaram to SIPCOT) and Kolathur to Villivakkam of corridor 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur).

“We will sign the contract soon. Work on designing the doors will begin in about a month. This will go on for another seven to eight months. Since these two stretches will be ready for passenger operations only in a couple of years, the contractor has adequate time to manufacture and install the doors,” an official said. The doors will be made of toughened glass to ensure that even if it breaks during an accident, it doesn’t injure passengers, he added.

While CMRL introduced the platform screen doors in underground stations of the Phase I network itself, they decided to extend the facility to all stations, elevated and underground stations, in the Phase II network. The purpose of these doors is to improve safety on the platform and prevent passengers from entering the tracks.

CMRL has already awarded a contract for fixing these doors in two elevated stretches in the Phase II project — Grain Market (Koyambedu) to Elcot and Sholinganallur Lake to SIPCOT II. Since the bids for various work were floated separately, the contracts are just being awarded one after the other.