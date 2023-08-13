ADVERTISEMENT

CMRL faces difficulties in shifting utilities near Sterling Road ahead of tunnelling work

August 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Only after the diversion of underground cables and pipelines is completed, the two tunnel boring machines can begin work at the location. As of now, the machines are still being prepared at Chetpet and likely to launch in a few weeks

Sunitha Sekar

The tunnel boring machines will have to a cover a distance of 750 m before they reach the Sterling Road junction. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Tunnelling work for Metro Rail’s phase II project at Chepet may begin shortly, but before that, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is facing one of its biggest challenges – the shifting of utilities such as cables and pipelines near Sterling Road.

Chetpet, one of the underground stations on corridor 3 (Madhavaram to SIPCOT), will have two tunnel boring machines (TBM) that will drill towards Sterling Road. According to CMRL officials, shifting the underground cables and pipelines at Sterling Road has been one of the most difficult tasks they have had to do so far in the phase II project.

It is usually a routine task for contractors to shift utilities before beginning tunnelling work or building an underground station. As soon as a contract is awarded, the first job a firm takes up is to survey the underground pipelines and cables and divert them with the help of line agencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were startled to know that we had to relocate numerous cables at this junction. This has been the most difficult area for utility diversion we have encountered so far. We recently started the work and are taking it up in phases so that none of the wires or pipelines are snapped in the process. We will be able to shift all of it soon,” an official said.

Only after the utility diversion is completed, the two TBMs can begin work at Sterling Road. As of now, TBMs are still being prepared at Chetpet and likely to launch in a few weeks. The two machines will have to a cover a distance of 750 m before they reach the Sterling Road junction, officials said.

The viaduct for the elevated stretches in the two other corridors for the phase II project – Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5) – has also been under construction for many months now.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US