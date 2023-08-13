CMRL faces difficulties in shifting utilities near Sterling Road ahead of tunnelling work

August 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tunnelling work for Metro Rail’s phase II project at Chepet may begin shortly, but before that, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is facing one of its biggest challenges – the shifting of utilities such as cables and pipelines near Sterling Road.

Chetpet, one of the underground stations on corridor 3 (Madhavaram to SIPCOT), will have two tunnel boring machines (TBM) that will drill towards Sterling Road. According to CMRL officials, shifting the underground cables and pipelines at Sterling Road has been one of the most difficult tasks they have had to do so far in the phase II project.

It is usually a routine task for contractors to shift utilities before beginning tunnelling work or building an underground station. As soon as a contract is awarded, the first job a firm takes up is to survey the underground pipelines and cables and divert them with the help of line agencies.

“We were startled to know that we had to relocate numerous cables at this junction. This has been the most difficult area for utility diversion we have encountered so far. We recently started the work and are taking it up in phases so that none of the wires or pipelines are snapped in the process. We will be able to shift all of it soon,” an official said.

Only after the utility diversion is completed, the two TBMs can begin work at Sterling Road. As of now, TBMs are still being prepared at Chetpet and likely to launch in a few weeks. The two machines will have to a cover a distance of 750 m before they reach the Sterling Road junction, officials said.

The viaduct for the elevated stretches in the two other corridors for the phase II project – Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5) – has also been under construction for many months now.