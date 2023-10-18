HamberMenu
CMRL draws up plan to prevent flooding due to phase II project 

The focus is more on areas having underground stations and stretches of tunnel; contractors have kept numerous pumps on stand-by to clear waterlogging, says official

October 18, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has chalked out a detailed plan to ensure that there is no flooding of roads due to the ongoing phase II project work being carried out across the city.

The 116-km phase II work is under way across the city from Madhavaram to SIPCOT; Light House to Poonamallee; and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

According to CMRL officials, an elaborate plan has been drawn up to ensure that the project work does not cause flooding or exacerbate waterlogging during heavy rain.

While flood mitigation measures have been planned on elevated and underground stretches, the focus is more on areas having underground stations and small stretches of tunnels. Contractors have kept many pumps on stand-by to clear floodwater, officials said.

“In underground stations, the stagnant water will be pumped out and directed through pipelines to nearby storm-water drains or, in some cases, to a canal or a waterbody that is close by. For instance, in Panagal Park, we have built a 1.4-lakh litre sump and placed two 100 HP pumps. Water from the site and neighbouring areas will be drained to a nearby waterbody,” an official said.

The CMRL carried out joint inspections with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and identified vulnerable spots in each zone.

There may not be a problem on elevated stretches as water may accumulate within the sites, but in some areas where storm-water drains had to be demolished for construction work, the CMRL has been reconstructing the drains or making alternative arrangements for draining water, a GCC official said.

