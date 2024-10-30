CMRL begins testing new dynamic route map display system

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun testing an LED-backlit, LCD-based dynamic route map display system. By December, the CMRL would have its first train using this facility.

In June this year, Nusyn Digital Solutions bagged the contract to replace old static route maps in Metro trains with the LED-backlit and LCD-based dynamic route map display system.

Once the new route map system is fixed in the trains, it will be fairly easy for commuters to board and alight at the correct station. The previous station, the approaching station, landmarks near stations, and ambient temperature are some of the features that would be displayed on the new system.

CMRL officials said the new system was tested a couple of times, and it worked well. “We have recommended minor changes in font and colour, and they will be incorporated this month. We will install the system in one of the trains in December,” an official said.

In the 54-km Metro Rail network, there are 52 four-coach trains. Of these, 45 are pressed into service every day. The new display system would be gradually fixed in all the 52 trains over the next six months.

Each coach would have four such dynamic route map display systems, and there will be 16 displays in total in a train. “We are asking whether it is possible to have eight display maps in every coach. It will be more convenient for passengers,” an official said.

Though the system was to be implemented long back, there was a delay due to a couple of issues, the official added.