CMRL announces gifts and vouchers for travellers

Officials say the CMRL has lined up gift vouchers worth ₹1 lakh for its commuters

Officials say the CMRL has lined up gift vouchers worth ₹1 lakh for its commuters

Are you a regular traveller on Chennai Metro? Chances are that you could grab a gift voucher and a free travel card. And a new traveller could get a gift and a free top up value.

In an attempt to lure more commuters, Chennai Metro Rail has now announced a slew of offers as rewards for those who travel on its trains. Officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said they had lined up gift vouchers worth ₹1 lakh for those who commute by this system. This will come into effect from March 21.

The top ten travellers having the maximum number of rides in a month will be given a gift voucher or a gift for ₹2,000 and a travel card worth ₹2,500 offering unlimited rides for a month, a press release said. Also, a monthly draw will be held for choosing ten commuters who made a top up of ₹1,500 and above. They would receive a gift voucher or a branded product costing not more than ₹2,000.

CMRL also plans to hold a lucky draw to select 10 commuters who buy a new travel card and make top ups for ₹500. They will be given a gift for ₹2,000 and also receive a free top up worth ₹1,450.

These initiatives aim at persuading more travellers to use the Metro Rail system. Despite six years of operations, the Chennai Metro Rail has close to only 1.4 lakh travellers during the weekdays.