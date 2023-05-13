CMRL adds a dash of green to institution’s centenary celebrations

May 13, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Lady Willingdon Institute of Advanced Study in Education on Kamarajar Salai added an open-to-sky “green trauma ward” to its grounds a few months ago. For the wounded, the healing had to drop from the skies. And additionally, it had to be administered on the ground by persistent human hands.

Having a second shot at existence, in the initial days, these “wounded” trees seemed to be shadows of soldiers out of a battle field, bandaged from head to toe and almost unrecognisable.

These trees had been transplanted on the campus, having safely been carted away from Metro Rail work sites, where they could not continue on account of the emerging rail lines.

To mark its centenary-year celebrations, Lady Willingdon institute was considering an exercise to green the campus, says its principal MS Thillai Nayaki and the idea stuck, having been reinforced by a series of events.

Thillai Nayaki notes Chennai Metro Rail Limited approached the institute, seeking to team up with it for a tree transplantation exercise.

When a campus is expansive, lack of sufficient greenery would be glaringly noticeable, and Thillai Nayaki felt hers badly needed more greenery.

And the exercise was on track. One striking feature of the trees is the number each of them bears, much like the characters in the impersonal and identity-sapping world Ayn Rand portrayed in Anthem.

Initially, for the eye untutored in tree identification, the mostly leafless trees exuded drabness and impersonality.

A note attached to each tree — now found with only a couple of them — spelt out which CRML site it has come from and what species it is.

The transplanted trees include peepal, Indian badam, banyan, neem, Indian tulip tree and naval maram (jamun tree).

“CMRL has employed workers to care for the trees. They do not miss the routine of watering them,” says Thillai Nayaki.

After months of nurturing, the trees are putting on their familiar colour. With the shape of their new leaves, they can now be easily identified. A handful of them are still clothed in nothing but their barks.

An urban forest to mark the centenary year

In continuation of the “green” centenary celebrations of the Lady Willingdon Institute of Advanced Study in Education, something approaching a Miyawaki forest has been raised on the campus.

The Urban Afforestation Project, as it is called, at the institute’s campus is the result of a CSR initiative by Ramboll, a board staked near the greenery announces. The board further notes that 2000 saplings were planted in 2023 and names Communitree as execution partner, Round Table India and Spark 323 as NGO partner and Lady Willingdon Institute of Advanced Study in Education as land partner.