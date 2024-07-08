ADVERTISEMENT

CME workshop on anaesthesiology held at Madras Medical College

Published - July 08, 2024 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A hands-on session on airway management was held for 300 participants from various medical colleges

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Madras Medical College (MMC), conducted a continuing medical education (CME) workshop on the recent advances in anaesthesiology for postgraduates. A handbook for anaesthesiology residents was also released on the occasion.

According to a press release, a hands-on workshop on airway management was held for 300 participants from various medical colleges. The participants had access to various airway equipment, such as video laryngoscopes, fibre optic bronchoscopes, jet ventilators, and supraglottic airway devices. They also had simulation training. The quarterly anaesthesiology newsletter was also published. MMC dean E. Theranirajan, A. Chandrasekaran, director, Institute of Anaesthesiology, and professors M. Vellingiri and D. Sudhakaran participated.

