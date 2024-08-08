ADVERTISEMENT

CME on Pain and Palliative care at Stanley Medical College and Hospital

Published - August 08, 2024 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing Medical Education (CME) program on “Innovative approaches to personalised pain and Palliative care” was conducted by the Department of medical oncology at Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Chennai.

The guest speaker Ebtesam Ahmed, clinical professor at St. John’s University, New York spoke on the new protocols and practices in management of pain and palliative care. She visited the hospital’s palliative care unit, saw various facilities available and was overwhelmed by the case volume and was impressed with the work done.

Naveen Ravel, HOD of Medical Oncology, highlighted the general myths associated with palliative care. “Palliative care is not only for cancer patients but also for any patient faced with a life-threatening illness like cardiac and neurological cases,” he added. S. A. Ramesh, Secretary and Correspondent, C.L. Baid Mehta College of Pharmacy, Chennai released the booklet dealing with all aspects of pain and palliative care.

