GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CME on Pain and Palliative care at Stanley Medical College and Hospital

Published - August 08, 2024 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing Medical Education (CME) program on “Innovative approaches to personalised pain and Palliative care” was conducted by the Department of medical oncology at Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Chennai.

The guest speaker Ebtesam Ahmed, clinical professor at St. John’s University, New York spoke on the new protocols and practices in management of pain and palliative care. She visited the hospital’s palliative care unit, saw various facilities available and was overwhelmed by the case volume and was impressed with the work done.

Naveen Ravel, HOD of Medical Oncology, highlighted the general myths associated with palliative care. “Palliative care is not only for cancer patients but also for any patient faced with a life-threatening illness like cardiac and neurological cases,” he added. S. A. Ramesh, Secretary and Correspondent, C.L. Baid Mehta College of Pharmacy, Chennai released the booklet dealing with all aspects of pain and palliative care.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.