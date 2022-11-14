CME on paediatric pneumonia organised

The Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, celebrated Children’s Day and also held an awareness programme to mark the World Pneumonia Day.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen
ADVERTISEMENT
A continuing medical education (CME) on paediatric pneumonia and quiz for undergraduates and postgraduates were organised. As a part of the CME, Somu Sivabalan, pulmonologist, spoke on management of paediatric pneumonia.
R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, was present.
ADVERTISEMENT