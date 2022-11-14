CME on paediatric pneumonia organised

November 14, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, celebrated Children’s Day and also held an awareness programme to mark the World Pneumonia Day.

A continuing medical education (CME) on paediatric pneumonia and quiz for undergraduates and postgraduates were organised. As a part of the CME, Somu Sivabalan, pulmonologist, spoke on management of paediatric pneumonia.

R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, was present.

