CME on good clinical practice in legal medicine held in Chennai

Experts discuss medico-legal guidelines with respect to POCSO Act

Experts discuss medico-legal guidelines with respect to POCSO Act

The Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, recently organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme on ‘Good Clinical Practice in Legal Medicine’.

According to a press release, Justice S. Tamilvanan, former Judge (retired), Madras High Court, delivered a lecture on litigations relating to medical practice. District Judge M. Rajalakshmi, Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Court, Chennai, spoke on the role of experts under POCSO Act.

A panel discussion in which experts from different specialities and fields discussed various medico-legal guidelines with respect to POCSO Act was held.

Around 300 persons from medical, police and judicial departments took part in the CME. Among others, P. Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and S. Balasubramanian, professor and head, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of the hospital, were present.