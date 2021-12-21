CME held on cell culture

CHENNAI

21 December 2021 00:00 IST

Dr. K.M. Cherian Heart Foundation and Educational Society organised a four-day continuing medical education programme with a workshop on “Cell Culture and Regenerative Medicine” at Frontier Mediville from December 14 to 17.

According to a press release, the initiative was to provide hands-on training to candidates about methodologies to grow most transplanted solid human organs such as kidney, liver, heart, lungs and pancreas. The four-day programme was inaugurated by K. Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific advisor to Prime Minister. He highlighted the importance of basic research in the country and translation of regenerative medicine into clinical practice even though ideal but could not materialise due to many reasons. The most important aspect was implementation of affordable healthcare, he said.

Society chairman K.M. Cherian said with cardiovascular disease the leading cause of death, cell culture and cardiac regeneration has become a topic of interest worldwide, the release said.

