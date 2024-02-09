CMDA’s online planning permission portal set to be revamped, says Minister

February 09, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Chennai

The workflow of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s single-window Online Planning Permission application system, that went live in May 2022, is set to be re-engineered to decrease the time taken for issuing planning permission from 60 days to 30 days and also increase the number of planning permissions issued.

The portal granted 114 permissions within 30 days recently. According to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, CMDA’s online PPA portal was integrated with urban and rural local bodies — Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Directorate Town Panchayat. Totally in CMDA, the applications received increased by 27% and issuance of planning permission went up by 22% after the portal was opened to the public.

“In the High Rise Building [HRB] category, 65 planning permissions are usually granted. But last year, the Online Planning Permission system received 135 applications, twice as many as usual, and 100 of those were granted permission. In 2022, 641 High Rise Building [NHRB] applications were received with 455 permissions issued. In 2023, 837 applications were received with 605 permissions issued. Within the portal, applications have gone up by 29% with a 24% increase in the permissions granted,” he said.

